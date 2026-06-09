Ipswich High forfeits lacrosse semifinal game after graduation cigar photo, but parents say they were fake

The Ipswich High School boys lacrosse team has forfeited their state semifinal game after the school district blocked multiple students from playing in the game for being photographed with cigars after graduation. It is against MIAA rules to consume tobacco, but the students' parents say the cigars were fake, and that they brought the school proof.

"The crime and the punishment are not even close to each other. There's a judge and a jury and it's evil right now," said Drew Wile, the father of one of the students in the photo.

After graduation, parents say numerous students were spotted smoking cigars, but they weren't necessarily athletes who still had games. MIAA policy states students may not use, consume, possess, buy, sell, or giveaway alcohol, tobacco products, or controlled substances. This includes non-alcoholic beer.

John Gianakakis said his son and a few of his teammates asked him for help to find a way to participate in the post-graduation cigar without violating these rules.

"I said I can't get you real ones, but I just started rolling cigars. I can try to make some fake ones, if you guys just want to go down there and we can hang out," said Gianakakis.

Some graduating members of the Ipswich High School lacrosse team were unable to compete in the state semifinal game after they were photographed with cigars. CBS Boston

He says he contacted a local cigar shop for advice, gathered the supplies, and rolled makeshift cigars sealed with painters' tape.

"He told me that you can use banana leaves. You can use chamomile and stuff like that, and cigar wrappers," said Gianakakis. "They tried them. It was horrible. They burned fast. It was windy. It was dried paper and tea. A real cigar will last an hour to two hours depending on the caliber. Those kids would have been sick as dogs if they smoked what they smoked in the pictures. Light a newspaper or paper towel on fire, and it would go whoosh. It's the same thing."

They snapped a photo enjoying a post-grad moment with the cigars, Gianakakis said the school saw the photo, and took action by stopping them from playing in their semifinal game against Cohasset Tuesday night. He quickly went to the school principal to explain his side and brought one of the makeshift cigars as proof.

"We found one, we put it in a baggy like Mr. Mitchell asked, and I brought it to him, and I said here it is. That's when I brought him more evidence, the receipt that I found from when I bought the stuff earlier before all this happened. And I guess that just wasn't enough," said Gianakakis.

He said the high school principal, Jonathan Mitchell, even called the cigar shop to confirm that they called asking for fake cigars and how to make them.

"Mr. Mitchell looked me in the eyes, sat me down and said, 'John these kids are cleared to play,'" said Gianakakis, who added that the kids went to practice that day.

He said the superintendent's office stepped in and asked for further investigation. By 10 a.m. Tuesday morning the kids were told they couldn't play.

"It's hard to believe that this has all happened to these poor kids," said Wile, whose son was also disciplined. "The double standard is there. If you happen to play an instrument or whatever, there's no repercussions, there. You can do it."

WBZ talked to school board member Greg Stevens. He says the board isn't involved in disciplinary action, but that several members went to the administration asking to find a way to let the kids play. They believed there was enough gray area to let them compete.

WBZ watched as students began boarding a bus for the game, but parents say the students then filed out after learning the game was canceled. The MIAA said Ipswich forfeited.

WBZ went to the superintendent's office looking for answers, but he wasn't there, and have yet to hear back. However, they posted a statement on the school's athletic department Facebook page.

"Ipswich High School was very excited to have its boys lacrosse team advance to the Division 4 State Semifinals that was scheduled for Tuesday evening at 6pm. The team and coaching staff decided that due to the shortage of available players that it was in the best interest of the team to forfeit the game. We congratulate all of our players and coaches on a great season and for advancing to the Final Four."

In 2014, two Beverly High School seniors missed their championship lacrosse game because they smoked cigars after their graduation ceremony.