Man accused in accidental Ipswich brewery shooting says he did not know gun had live round

NEWBURYPORT - The man who allegedly injured three people, including a child, when a firearm accidentally discharged inside of an Ipswich brewery appeared in court on Friday.

Donald Terenzoni is facing five charges, including three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

Not guilty plea

He pleaded not guilty in the Newbury District Courthouse.

"He looks forward to defending these charges in court and he has very viable defenses to these charges," his attorney said.

The 35-year-old father of three was at True North Brewery with his family on Friday, March 29, according to court documents. He claims he bent over to pick up his keys when the 9mm handgun that was clipped to his waist went off.

Did not know the gun had a live round

Terenzoni told police he did not know there was a live round in the weapon.

The bullet struck the cement floor, ricochet, and then hit several people with shrapnel, according to court documents.

A child that was hit with shrapnel was taken to the hospital as a "precaution."

"Being a safe place to relax should go without saying. We are licensed gun owners ourselves yet we must insist that a place like our taproom is not a place for firearms," True North Ale Company said in a statement.

Not licensed to possess firearm in Massachusetts

According to an investigation, Terenzoni was not licensed to possess a firearm in Massachusetts. He currently lives in New Hampshire, where he previously held a license to carry (LTC) issued in Peabody, but that LTC expired in 2019.

He was released on a $500 bond and ordered to stay away from the True North Brewery in Ipswich, all three victims, and he may not have any firearms or dangerous weapons.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on May 13.