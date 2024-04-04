Man charged in accidental shooting at Ipswich brewery that injured child

Man accidentally shoots himself at Ipswich brewery and more top stories

Man accidentally shoots himself at Ipswich brewery and more top stories

Man accidentally shoots himself at Ipswich brewery and more top stories

IPSWICH - A man has been charged in connection with an accidental shooting at a brewery in Ipswich that injured a child last week.

Police say 35-year-old Donald Terenzoni of Newton, New Hampshire suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound when his gun accidentally discharged in the dining area of True North Ale Company on Friday. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound.

Terenzoni is facing several charges including carrying a loaded firearm without a license and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

A child in the dining area was grazed with a piece of shrapnel and taken to a local hospital. A second person suffered a minor injury from shrapnel.

Terenzoni will be arraigned Friday in Ipswich District Court.