3 people including child injured in accidental shooting at Ipswich brewery

IPSWICH - Three people including a child were injured when a gun accidentally discharged at an Ipswich brewery on Friday. Ipswich police were called to True North Ale brewery at about 5:15 p.m.

A man in the brewery's dining area was shot when a gun he was carrying accidentally discharged, police said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. His condition was not released.

A child who was also in the dining area was grazed by "a piece of shrapnel" according to police. They were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Another person suffered a minor injury from shrapnel but declined to be taken to the hospital.

Police said there is no threat to the public. The incident remains under investigation.