3 people including child injured in accidental shooting at Ipswich brewery

IPSWICH - Three people including a child were injured when a gun accidentally discharged at an Ipswich brewery on Friday. Ipswich police were called to True North Ale brewery at about 5:15 p.m.

A man in the brewery's dining area was shot when a gun he was carrying accidentally discharged, police said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. His condition was not released.

A child who was also in the dining area was grazed by "a piece of shrapnel" according to police. They were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Another person suffered a minor injury from shrapnel but declined to be taken to the hospital.

Police said there is no threat to the public. The incident remains under investigation.  

First published on March 29, 2024 / 8:09 PM EDT

