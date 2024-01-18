A look inside the Icon of the Seas, the world's biggest cruise ship, as it prepares for voyage

On board the world's largest cruise ship On board the world's largest cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas 06:45

Royal Caribbean is redefining the cruise industry with its latest ship, the Icon of the Seas. This $2 billion floating resort is largely booked until 2026.

Spanning nearly 1,200 feet, the cruise ship has 20 decks, which makes the Icon of the Seas the world's largest cruise ship.

It's a city at sea, accommodating up to 7,600 passengers in 2,805 staterooms and nearly 10,000 people, including the crew. The ship offers different experiences that include seven pools — one is the largest on any ship — the world's first onboard water park with six water slides, theaters, a casino and over 40 dining and drinking spots.

The Icon of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship, sits docked after arriving to its home port in Miami, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

Jay Schneider, Royal Caribbean's Chief Product Innovation Officer, says the cruise ship is more than just its amenities.

"It's really about iconic experiences," he said.

And despite its massive size, Schneider said the ship is designed to avoid feeling overcrowded.

"We have purposely designed the ship to give more space for people," he said. "We believe, even at 7,500 guests, it won't feel to you like your entire hometown has joined the ship," said Schneider.

Luxury comes at a price on the Icon. A weeklong Caribbean cruise costs about $3,500 for two people in an average stateroom. For those seeking more luxury, the Ultimate Family Townhouse – a three-story suite complete with touchscreen tables and a slide – can go for up to $100,000 per trip. The Royal Loft, aimed at high-rolling adults, offers two bedrooms, a private hot tub, and a spacious balcony starting at $40,000.

Employees look toward the Miami skyline from the deck of Icon of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship, during a media day preview as it prepares for its inaugural public voyage later this month, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at PortMiami in Miami. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

Colleen McDaniel, editor-in-chief at Cruise Critic, said that bigger ships benefit both passengers and cruise lines.

"It means more people can experience something. It means that there's a lot more amenities and activities onboard the cruise ship," McDaniel said. "The more people they can put on a cruise ship, of course, the better business they do, the more money they make."

Kevin Curran says the Icon took his breath away. Having followed the ship's construction for over a year, the Oregon resident said he's thrilled to be on its inaugural cruise from Miami.

"The more I watched the videos, the more I understood this was something special," he said.

An area of rooms and shops dubbed Central Park is seen from an upper deck aboard Icon of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship, during a media day preview as it prepares for its inaugural public voyage later this month, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at PortMiami in Miami. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

Cruising is surging in popularity. Last year, passenger volume outpaced pre-pandemic numbers, and this year is expected to hit a new high of 36 million as spending on experiences has climbed 65% since 2019.

From the bridge, Captain Hendrik Loy is overseeing what amounts to a three-day test drive to the Bahamas.

"There is still fine-tuning that needs to take place," said Loy.

The Icon also champions environmental responsibility. It's powered by liquefied natural gas, treats its own waste, and produces its own water.