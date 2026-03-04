Significant icing, plowable snow possible in parts of Massachusetts Thursday night, weather maps show

The active weather pattern in the Boston area continues. On the heels of Tuesday night's wintry mix, we are issuing yet another NEXT Weather Alert for a wintry "mess" headed our way Thursday night and early Friday.

While the snow will be a bit less impactful (for most of the area) with this event, we have concerns for a higher end, more impactful ice event as well as some flooding in parts of Massachusetts.

When will the rain and snow start?

Daytime Thursday: Some scattered rain showers, very low impact. Overall a gloomy, cool and damp day.

After dark Thursday: Steadier precipitation moves in. Temperatures start to tick down north and west of Route 495 changing the rain to freezing rain.

Throughout the overnight, we will continue to see periods of heavy rain across eastern Massachusetts and freezing rain north and west of 495.

Ice concerns

Untreated roadways will quickly become slick and treacherous in the freezing rain zone. Throughout northern Worcester county and southern New Hampshire, ice will accrete on power lines, trees and any untreated surfaces around your home.

With ice thickness approaching .25"-.50" in elevated parts of Worcester County, this also could lead to some power outages given the weight of the ice on tree limbs. Thankfully we do not have any wind concerns.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

How much snow from Thursday's storm?

Towards the tail end of this event, early Friday morning, the ice will change to snow across southern New Hampshire and northeast Massachusetts.

There may be as much as 3-6" across this highly localized region including Essex County.

Snowfall amounts will trail off quickly as you head toward northern Middlesex County.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The precipitation will gradually come to an end after dawn on Friday.

We expect the greatest impacts and most treacherous travel to occur between 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.

Conditions will slowly improve throughout the day on Friday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Potential flooding in Boston area

In the Boston Metro area and points south, it won't be about the ice but instead, the heavy rain and potential for flooding.

With about an inch of water expected, this will lead to some large puddles and potentially some flooded roadways and basements.

If you are able, it would be prudent to make sure your gutters and nearby storm drains are clear. Also try and carve out some "channels" for water to flow safely away from your house.

Warmer weather coming to Boston

Once we get past this event, the weather story will shift more toward warmth and melting. Temperatures will rise into the 50s in parts of our area this weekend.

Next week looks quite mild - we've got a shot at 70 degrees by midweek. With temperatures like that and a much higher sun angle, just about all of the snow cover should be gone by this time next week.