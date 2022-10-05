I-Team: Armed man arrested at Amazon construction site in Revere is former employee

REVERE - An armed man was arrested at an Amazon construction site in Revere on Wednesday morning.

Police said 41-year-old Matthew White of Peabody was found on the property with a shotgun and three rounds of ammunition.

Sources tell the WBZ I-Team White was a construction worker at the site on Squire Road and was let go two days ago.

White was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition without a license, leaving a firearm in a motor vehicle and improper storage of a firearm. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.