Watch CBS News
Local News

I-Team: Armed man arrested at Amazon construction site in Revere is former employee

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

I-Team: Armed man arrested at Amazon construction site in Revere
I-Team: Armed man arrested at Amazon construction site in Revere 00:23

REVERE - An armed man was arrested at an Amazon construction site in Revere on Wednesday morning.

Police said 41-year-old Matthew White of Peabody was found on the property with a shotgun and three rounds of ammunition.

Sources tell the WBZ I-Team White was a construction worker at the site on Squire Road and was let go two days ago.

White was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition without a license, leaving a firearm in a motor vehicle and improper storage of a firearm. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 6:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.