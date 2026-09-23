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I-293 crash in Manchester, New Hampshire sends truck off bridge into Merrimack River

By
Neal Riley
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.
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Neal Riley

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A multi-car crash on Interstate 293 in Manchester, New Hampshire sent a truck into the Merrimack River on Wednesday morning. 

The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway, and there was a hole in the guardrail where the truck went into the water.

WBZ-TV's helicopter could see first responders on the bridge and on boats in the water, where the truck was mostly submerged.

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The truck in the Merrimack River. CBS Boston

At least two damaged cars were being towed away from the scene. There was no immediate word on injuries. It's not clear yet what caused the crash.

One lane of traffic on the northbound side was slowly moving past the crash scene as of 9 a.m.

New Hampshire State Police said I-293 was closed at Exit 2 in Manchester due to the crash and drivers should expect delays. They said troopers are on scene investigating and people should steer clear of the area. 

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