Hyannis braces for nor'easter, ferries shut down due to storm

Tourists and residents in Hyannis, Massachusetts, are bracing for this weekend's nor'easter as ferries to the islands remain shut down due to the storm.

Rain began to fall and winds picked up on Friday afternoon.

"It's the quiet before the storm, but it's starting to get a little bit windy up here," Michelle Webster-Henry said.

At Hy-Line Cruises, Philip Scudder told WBZ-TV that their ferries going to Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard have been shut down and tied up since Wednesday.

"They've been rough for two days, that's why we haven't been out there," Scudder said. "And yesterday we didn't do anything, today we haven't done anything, we're not going to do anything tomorrow. So, we're looking at Sunday morning probably as the first time we'll have a boat back on the water."

Few shoppers took the calm before the storm as an opportunity to get some last-minute shopping done in downtown Hyannis before hunkering down or leaving town before the nor'easter hits.

"We think we're going to leave probably tonight instead of tomorrow. We hear it's worse back in Connecticut than it is here," Webster-Henry said.

Wisconsin native Shelby Moyer told WBZ-TV that she was visiting the town for the first time this weekend for her bachelorette party and had to cancel some of her weekend plans.

"We picked kind of a bad weekend, but we're going to ride out the storm together. We were going to take a ferry, but we were 'like we cannot get on a boat.' Now we are staying on land but we're still going to be hopping around," she said.