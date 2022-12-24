Hunter Henry gets hurt running into Jonnu Smith, questionable to return for Patriots

FOXBORO -- Anything that could go wrong has gone wrong for the New England Patriots in their Christmas Eve matchup with the Bengals. That includes Hunter Henry getting injured after running into his own teammate.

The tight end is questionable to return after he suffered a right knee injury on New England's third offensive play of the game. With the Patriots facing a third-and-4, Henry and fellow tight end Jonnu Smith both ran crossing routes, and it did not end well for New England or Henry.

Those routes had Henry and Smith run into each other, and now Henry is hurt. The Patriots went three-and-out on their first possession, and followed it up with another three-and-out on their second possession.

3rd and 4...the #Patriots don't run anyone even near the sticks. You need 4 yards. 4. The closest route was 12 yards from the LOS. pic.twitter.com/fYtOkLk58k — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 24, 2022

The Bengals offense, meanwhile, has had no issues scoring against New England's defense. Cincinnati leads 12-0 (the Bengals can't seem to hit a PAT) after the first quarter, while the Patriots have just 10 yards of offense.