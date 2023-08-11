Garland appoints David Weiss as special counsel to oversee Hunter Biden probe

Washington — Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that David Weiss, the U.S. attorney overseeing the investigation into Hunter Biden, has been appointed special counsel.

Weiss, the top federal prosecutor in Delaware since 2018, has been investigating Hunter Biden since 2019, and the probe is ongoing. He was asked to remain on as U.S. attorney and continue leading the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.