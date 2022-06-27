Hundreds of illegal fireworks confiscated by Mass. State Police over the weekend

BOSTON -- Massachusetts State Police confiscated hundreds of illegal fireworks over the weekend.

Aerial shells, cakes, large rockets, fountains, sparklers, Roman candles, and other types of fireworks were discovered in several cars.

On Friday night, troopers seized 425 items worth about $8,000. The cars had driven to another state for fireworks and brought them back to Massachusetts. Seven people were summonsed on charges of illegal possession of fireworks.

On Saturday, 654 items were seized, including 34 packs of firecrackers for a total of 17,337 individual firecrackers. The fireworks are valued at more than $10,000. Six people were summonsed.

Five more people were summonsed when more fireworks were confiscated on Sunday. Troopers found 501 items worth about $10,000.

State Police will eventually destroy the fireworks.

More than 900 fires in Massachusetts were related to illegal fireworks between 2012 and 2021, according to State Police.