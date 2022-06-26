Hundreds gather to remember 3-year-old Harry Kkonde

WALTHAM – It was a three-part celebration of life for a 3-year-old loved by so many.

On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered at Kennedy Middle School in Waltham for a memorial service full of culture and tradition.

Pictures of Harry Kkonde, the toddler who drowned last week, were front and center during Saturday's services.

Family members, friends and members of the Ugandan community came out in full force to support the toddler's parents.

"It's not very easy to come to terms with. I used to spend a lot of time with Harry. It is tough to deal with," said family member Allan Mugisa.

"It's a tradition in our community whenever there is a tragedy to come together and try to comfort each other and support each other," Mugisa said.

Harry Kkonde was reported missing last week from a babysitter's home in Lowell.

A massive search lasted for more than a day as community members came out in full force to help look for the missing toddler.

State Police dive teams ultimately found Kknode in a nearby pond. The boy had drowned.

Edith Kabuga drove from Tewksbury to be in Waltham for the memorial service.

As a mother, Kabuga said, she cannot imagine the pain the family has felt over the last week.

Kabuga said, "The hope we have that Harry is in a better place with Jesus forever and ever and ever. Amen."

The family set up a GoFundMe to help cover Kkonde's funeral expenses.

They said the toddler will be buried in Uganda after they finalize travel plans.