Hundreds bike to Boston City Hall vigil to remember street safety advocate Louisa Gag

Hundreds of people biked to Boston City Hall Plaza for a vigil to remember a cycling advocate who was killed last week.

Louisa Gag, 36, was biking to work at City Hall on July 9, when police said she was fatally struck in the bike lane by a person driving a truck. The cruel irony of her untimely death is the fact Gag devoted her entire career to making Boston streets safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

One week after her death, hundreds of people dressed in yellow biked to City Hall Plaza for a community vigil to honor her life. Gag's friends and coworkers shared emotional memories of her life that highlighted her character and contributions to the city.

Transportation planner for Boston

"Louisa worked tirelessly because she knew that we all deserved safe streets," said former coworker Sarah Davis. "Louisa deserved safe streets too. I am so sorry, Louisa. I miss you so much."

Gag was remembered as a thoughtful advocate turned transportation planner and known for getting things done in a city notoriously difficult to do so. Take it from an emotional Mayor Michelle Wu. "I really struggled with whether I should come here tonight or not," said Wu holding back tears. "Whether it would help the healing that is so needed for a community in such grief and pain. And whether I would be able to get any words out at all."

Louisa Gag. Massachusetts Vision Zero Coalition

The mayor continued, "[Gag] was kind, she was funny, creative, generous and determined. She brought joy to the most heated conversations and had a way of making even the hardest moments feel hopeful."

Boston bike safety concerns

Despite her administration reportedly designating more than $120 million on bike lanes her first two years as mayor, Wu has been criticized in recent weeks by advocates for the appearance of scaling back road safety projects.

"I am concerned with the fact that a lot of projects I thought had been given the green light were put on pause at some point this year," said Adam Thorsell of Jamacia Plain. "It feels like we are backpedaling from where we were a few years ago."

Tom McHale was at the vigil and rides his bike to work every day. It's his sole mode of transportation. "I have seen places where there used to be bike safety improvements that have gone missing," said McHale. "There used to be flex posts in places where I bike every day and now, I don't see them. I see the holes in the ground where they once were. Every time I pass by them, I think oh a little piece of protection is gone."

The Suffolk District Attorney is investigating the crash that killed Gag. So far, no charges have been filed.

Many cyclists at Thursday night's vigil said they hoped Gag's legacy is one that effects change.

"There is no point in pointing fingers, we all have to share the roads," said Jennifer Licht. "We all want to get to where we are going safely and not have our families be devastated."