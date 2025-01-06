Hubbardston death leads to charges against Worcester man

HUBBARDSTON – A suspect is facing several charges after a man was found dead in the woods of a Central Massachusetts town.

Mitchell Burke, a 32-year-old from Worcester, was found dead Saturday around 10 a.m. in the woods off of Brigham Street in Hubbardston. Burke had been missing since December 31, 2024, court paperwork shows.

Investigators spoke to Burke's mother, who said, that her son had taken her car that night to meet his former boss, 32-year-old Ryan Wilcox, according to court documents.

Police spoke with Wilcox, who said that he had been with Burke on the night he was last seen, and he admitted that he had hit Burke with a metal baseball bat "numerous times", including his head, documents show.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early announced that Wilcox was arrested Sunday afternoon. He is charged with armed assault with intent to kill, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The Hubbardston Police Department and Massachusetts State Police are investigating Burke's death.

Wilcox is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Worcester Central District Court.

Police did not release any additional details about Burke's death or Wilcox's arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Massachusetts State Police at (508) 832-9124.