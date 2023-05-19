Hopkinton Police Sgt. Timothy Brennan placed on leave

HOPKINTON - Another member of the Hopkinton Police Department has been placed on leave. A spokesperson for the department said Friday that Sgt. Timothy Brennan is now on paid administrative leave.

The news comes less than two weeks after former Deputy Chief of Hopkinton Police John Porter pleaded not guilty to child rape charges. Prosecutors allege that Porter sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl while he was a school resource officer in Hopkinton schools during the 2004, 2005 school year.

Porter was placed on administrative leave from the department last August without explanation. There is no word yet on why Brennan is on leave.

"We have no additional details we can share at this time as it is a personnel matter," the spokesperson said about Brennan.