Watch CBS News
Local News

Hopkinton Police Sgt. Timothy Brennan placed on leave

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

HOPKINTON - Another member of the Hopkinton Police Department has been placed on leave. A spokesperson for the department said Friday that Sgt. Timothy Brennan is now on paid administrative leave.

The news comes less than two weeks after former Deputy Chief of Hopkinton Police John Porter pleaded not guilty to child rape charges. Prosecutors allege that Porter sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl while he was a school resource officer in Hopkinton schools during the 2004, 2005 school year. 

Porter was placed on administrative leave from the department last August without explanation. There is no word yet on why Brennan is on leave.

"We have no additional details we can share at this time as it is a personnel matter," the spokesperson said about Brennan.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 19, 2023 / 3:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.