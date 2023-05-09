Former Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief John Porter pleads not guilty to child rape charges

WOBURN - The former Deputy Chief of Hopkinton Police pleaded not guilty to child rape charges during his arraignment in Middlesex Superior Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege that John Porter sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl while he was a school resource officer in Hopkinton schools during the 2004, 2005 school year.

Prosecutors are focused on two specific incidents. One allegedly took place while Porter was driving the girl home.

"The incident in September involved officer Porter volunteering to take her, the young female, to her house. Took her house but stopped along the way and engaged in sexual assaults upon her," said Middlesex Assistant District Attorney Thomas Brant.

Former Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief John Porter in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn, May 9, 2023. CBS Boston

Court documents say that Porter made statements like "This is wrong," but continued anyway.

Another alleged incident happened while Porter was driving the girl home from babysitting at his Hopedale home. Investigators say he stated to the girl, "Why do you always put me in this position?"

The alleged victim first disclosed the incidents some 13 years after they took place, court documents state.

Porter's defense attorney said his client maintains his innocence.

"An accusation that he is presumed to be innocent of, asserts that innocence, looks forward to challenging these allegations against him," said his defense attorney, Leonardo Angiulo.

John Porter was placed on administrative leave from the Hopkinton Police Department in August of 2022. He continued to be the girls' soccer coach at Blackstone Valley Technical School in Upton while he was on leave.

Porter was allowed to leave court with a GPS device and an order to stay away from the alleged victim and her family.