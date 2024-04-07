Destini Decoff, woman run down in Hopkinton during apparent road rage attack, dies

HOPKINTON – Destini Decoff, the woman allegedly run down by another driver during an apparent road rage incident in Hopkinton last week, died from her injuries.

The Middlesex District Attorney's office said Ryan Sweatt of Milford got into an incident with another driver Thursday on Route 85. Prosecutors said people in that car got out, and Sweat drove toward the group that included Decoff.

Destini Decoff died after complications during surgery

Sweat allegedly slammed his car into Decoff. The 26-year-old woman was thrown several feet into the air by impact.

Decoff's mother told WBZ-TV her daughter had complications during surgery and that it was unlikely she would ever breathe on her own again. Decoff died on Saturday, her mother said.

Destini Decoff. Family Photo

Driver facing charges

Sweatt told police he was driving home when the other car pulled in front of him and the driver slammed on their brakes. According to court documents, Sweatt told police that Decoff and four men jumped out of their vehicle and threatened him. Sweatt screamed to police "They're trying to kill me," according to documents.

Police said surveillance video instead backed up witnesses' versions of what happened, and Sweatt was arrested. He is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and operating to endanger.

Judge ordered driver held without bail

A judge ordered Sweatt held without bail until a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Prosecutors did not say if Decoff was the driver or passenger during the incident.