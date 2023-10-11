Vermont police release sketch of person of interest in killing of retired college dean

Woman fatally shot on trail; suspect at large Retired university dean shot, killed on Vermont trail; suspect at large 00:22

Vermont police have released a sketch of a person of interest in the killing of a retired college dean on a popular trail in Castleton.

The individual depicted in the sketch was seen on the Delaware and Hudson Rail Trail on Oct. 5 at about 4:30 p.m., near the location where 77-year-old Honoree Fleming's body was discovered, Vermont State Police said in a news release.

Witnesses described the person of interest as a 5'10 white man in his 20s with short red hair, last seen wearing a dark gray T-shirt and carrying a black backpack, according to state police.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the person of interest portrayed in the sketch to contact authorities or provide anonymous tips. Vermont State Police

Composite police sketch artist Detective Sgt. Adam Temple of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office prepared the sketch after traveling to Vermont and meeting with witnesses who reported seeing the person of interest on the trail, according to police.

"Sgt. Temple interviewed the witnesses, obtained their descriptions of the person of interest, and then spent multiple hours creating the sketch, reviewing it with the witnesses, and making revisions based on their feedback," police said.

Authorities are continuing to review potential evidence as the investigation into the killing continues, police said.

There are no other details currently available, according to police. An autopsy by the Burlington Medical Examiner's office determined Fleming died from a gunshot wound to the head, state police said. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

A witness said that they heard gunshots and saw a "possible suspect" walking northbound on the trail, police said. The suspect should be considered "armed and dangerous," the Vermont State Police said.

The Delaware and Hudson Rail Trail is a 19.8-mile-long stretch of former railroad. There are two sections of the trail in Vermont, separated by a segment of trail in New York state. The trail is open to pedestrians, cyclists and horseback riders.

The incident comes about two months after another woman was found dead on a popular hiking trail in Maryland. No arrests have been made in that case and there is a $30,000 reward.