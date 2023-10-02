Rachel Morin investigation: Reward rises to $30K for information in woman's death

BALTIMORE -- The reward for information leading to the arrest of Rachel Morin's killer increased to $30,000 after an anonymous donation, the law firm representing her family said Monday.

It has been almost two months since the body of the mother of five was discovered along the Ma and Pa Heritage Trail in Harford County.

Surveillance video of a suspect in the case was released in August. It was taken from the scene of a home invasion and assault in Los Angeles in March.

Detectives said DNA from that crime scene matches DNA found at Morin's.

The Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler told WJZ last month that the case is far from cold, and his detectives have worked through more than 1,000 tips.

Meanwhile, Morin's family is working with a local attorney's office to track down new leads.

The law firm Rice, Murtha, Psoras doubled the reward to $20,000 last week before an anonymous woman from Bel Air contributed another $10,000.

"We are profoundly moved by the remarkable generosity of this anonymous donor from Bel Air, Maryland," attorney Randolph Rice said in a statement. "Their unwavering commitment to seeking justice for Rachel Morin is an inspiration to us all. With this substantial contribution, our combined efforts have now increased the reward to $30,000, which hopefully will encourage individuals with information to come forward."

The attorneys also started a digital campaign to attract Spanish-speaking neighbors in the community earlier this month. So far, that campaign has gotten more than 81,000 views.

Now, they're hoping more community members will join in and add to the reward and support Morin's family.

"We call upon businesses and individuals to rally behind Rachel's family as we continue to seek facts about the killer," Rice said. "We implore anyone with knowledge, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, to step forward and provide information on the identity of the man in the video."

Learn more about contributing to the Rachel Morin reward fund here.

All tips can be made to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.