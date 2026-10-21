Demand for home energy bill assistance soaring in Massachusetts: "More panic than usual"

With colder weather approaching and high oil prices already here, Massachusetts families are increasingly seeking financial help for their energy bills, as the state prepares to launch a new relief program aimed at expanding assistance to middle-income households.

Earlier this month, Gov. Maura Healey announced $15 million in supplemental funding for the existing federal Home Energy Assistance Program, along with $34 million for a new, one-time relief program aimed at middle-income families who heat their homes with oil.

"Many could pay as much as $700 more for a single fill up," Healey said of heating oil prices.

Frustrating process to get assistance

However, the new program will not launch until December, and some residents say a lack of clarity surrounding the assistance has made navigating the process frustrating.

Jennifer McGrath has been trying to help her retired elderly parents on the South Shore access financial assistance but says she has already encountered hurdles.

"It was just frustrating, and if it was my parents doing it, you know, they would have probably given up," McGrath said, noting her parents were wary about seeking help to begin with.

"We're living through times where people are legitimately financially stressed out, and I'm talking across all income brackets. This kind of stuff provides like a glimmer of hope. So, it can be frustrating if that isn't something that's easily accessible or easy to figure out," McGrath said, explaining the number of people she has called trying to get information.

The Massachusetts Office of Housing and Livable Communities say they've received more than 13,000 submissions through its interest form. Residents are asked to visit Mass.gov/heatinghelp to see if they are eligible for assistance.

For now, applications are only open for the longtime federal Home Energy Assistance Program for low-income qualifiers. State officials say more than 6,400 first-time applicants have already applied, as well as 53,000 returning applicants.

In the meantime, officials are encouraging residents struggling to pay their bills to contact their local community action agency for guidance.

"More than 200 calls daily"

Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD), one of the local organizations helping residents access financial assistance in Boston and 10 surrounding communities, says inquiries about the Home Energy Assistance Program have more than doubled since last winter.

"We're seeing more than 200 calls daily," said ABCD CEO Sharon Scott-Chandler. "This early in the season, that's unusual."

Scott-Chandler says many families are already worried about how they will afford to heat their homes this winter.

"We've talked to a lot of people on the phone who are very concerned about the high price of oil, high price of energy, and so we're seeing more demand and more panic than usual," she said.

Scott-Chandler says assistance will be available for those who qualify and encourages families not to hesitate to seek help.

"Everyone is welcome to and should be calling if they're having difficulty making ends meet and paying energy bills, putting food on the table, paying their rent. I mean, that's what this really is about, it's an entire affordability crisis," Scott-Chandler added.