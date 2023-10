A baby died after a pregnant woman was shot on a bus in Holyoke. WBZ-TV's Tammy Mutasa reports.

Surveillance video shows moments before fatal Holyoke shooting A baby died after a pregnant woman was shot on a bus in Holyoke. WBZ-TV's Tammy Mutasa reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On