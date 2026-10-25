Video shows Massachusetts police officers rushing in to save driver trapped in fiery crash

Police body camera captured officers in Holbrook, Massachusetts, rescuing a driver who was pinned inside his Jeep as it went up in flames following an alleged drunk driving crash.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday on Pine Street.

Sgt. Martin Faherty and Officers Jonathan O'Brien and Matthew Richards arrived on scene and found that a 37-year-old Holbrook man had crashed into a utility pole, snapping it in half and leaving low-hanging wires across the front of the Jeep.

The driver's right foot was pinned underneath the damaged dashboard, preventing him from escaping. The man's foot and sneaker were on fire.

"I can't. You're going to rip my foot off. It's stuck. It's getting hot," the man tells officers, as heard on their body cameras.

Holbrook police officers drag a driver to safety following a fiery crash. Holbrook Police Department

The officers were able to pull the man's foot free and carry him to safety nearby. In total, police said the three officers were able to free the man within a minute of their arrival.

O'Brien suffered minor burns to his fingers during the rescue, police said.

Firefighters responded and extinguished the fire. The driver was treated on scene and taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth but is expected to be OK.

Holbrook Police Chief David Del Papa praised the actions of the officers for helping save the driver.

"These officers did an incredible job under dangerous conditions," Del Papa said. "The outcome would have been much different had they not arrived so quickly and acted immediately. Their quick response likely saved his life."

The driver of the Jeep will be summonsed on charges of second offense operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation and speeding.

Police could not yet release the man's name because the court has not yet issued a criminal complaint.