Massachusetts hiker dies on West Rattlesnake Mountain in New Hampshire

A hiker died after being found unconscious on a hiking trail on West Rattlesnake Mountain in Holderness, New Hampshire, Saturday morning.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said Richard Chateauneuf, 64, of Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, was found unconscious on the mountain's Old Bridle Path at approximately 11:20 a.m.

Passing hikers found Chateauneuf in distress and called 911. First responders reached the Massachusetts man less than a mile from the trailhead as other hikers were giving him CPR.

First responders joined the resuscitation efforts but were unable to revive Chateauneuf. He was then carried to the trailhead and removed from the mountain.

No other information on the hiker's death is currently available. New Hampshire Fish and Game did not say what caused Chateauneuf's death.

Tyngsboro is a town in northern Middlesex County, Massachusetts, located along the New Hampshire border and Merrimack River.

Tyngsboro is about 80 miles south of Holderness, which is in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire.

West Rattlesnake Mountain in Holderness neighbors East Rattlesnake Mountain in Sandwich, New Hampshire. The two peaks are collectively known as the Rattlesnakes.

The Old Bridle Path on West Rattlesnake Mountain is a popular 1.8-mile trail with a 396-foot elevation gain taking roughly one and a half hours to complete, according to AllTrails.

Emergency teams from Holderness, Center Harbor and Sandwich responded in an effort to save Chateauneuf. Plymouth Ambulance and New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers also were called to the area to assist in the rescue efforts.