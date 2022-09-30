Watch CBS News
Some Boston-area restaurants add hunger relief donation option to menus

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - There's a new menu option at some local restaurants.

The Greater Boston Food Bank is partnering with businesses to add virtual charity items to their menus.

Customers can order an appetizer, entrée or dessert - all priced at different donation amounts, and the proceeds will go toward supporting local families. 

helping-menu.jpg
The restaurants partnering with the Greater Boston Food Bank. CBS Boston

Trillium in Canton and Boston lists the "Gift of Giving" for $5.

"Take a bite. Give a bite. Add this to your order and donate directly to the Greater Boston Food Bank," the menu states.

And Myers + Chang in Boston lists "Chilled Charity" for $10 on its cocktail menu.

"Help is a menu item away," the restaurant says. 

First published on September 30, 2022 / 10:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

