Heavy rain, gusty winds may bring difficult travel conditions for Massachusetts on Monday

By Alyssa Andrews

/ CBS Boston

Next Weather: WBZ evening forecast for December 28, 2024
BOSTON - The WBZ-TV weather team has issued a NEXT weather alert for periods of heavy downpours and gusty winds on Monday. 

The heaviest rain occurs in the first half of the day on Monday. This will mainly impact visibility and travel for the morning commute before strong winds will follow.   

image-4.jpg
WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

Heavy downpours and gusty winds on Monday

Temperatures will be very mild, in the lower 50s Monday morning when we are in the thick of the rain. Heavier downpours will skew towards eastern Massachusetts, while slightly more scattered and lighter pockets of rain will prevail in central and western Massachusetts.  

image-5.jpg
WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

The second half of Monday will be drier, with clouds starting to break.

image-7.jpg
WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

Gusty winds will add to the weather aggravation on Monday. Gusts around 35 mph are more likely towards the cape and islands. 

image-8.jpg
WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

We could quickly pick up over a half inch of rain in the first half of the day on Monday. Heavy rainfall in a short amount of time could make road conditions hazardous 

image-9.jpg
WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

New Year's Eve forecast

New Year's Eve follows Monday's pattern with drier weather for most of the day. In fact, the majority of Tuesday will be pretty decent, with mild temperatures and a bit of sunshine breaking through. 

However, the closer we get to ringing in the New Year the chances of rain will pick back up again. Midnight may feature a fresh round of showers which leads us into soggy weather to begin 2025.  

image-10.jpg
WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston
Alyssa Andrews
andrewsalyssa.jpg

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews joined WBZ-TV in September 2023 after working for TV stations in Indiana and Kentucky.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

