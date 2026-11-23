This Thanksgiving will be a very happy holiday for the Hill family. Brothers Luke and Michael Hill both had life-saving heart transplants at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

"It's wonderful, every day. Every day is a day of Thanksgiving, of gratitude. I can pick up my grandchildren. I can spend more time with my wife," said Luke Hill, who received his new heart three years ago.

His brother Michael got his last year.

Luke Hill (left) and his brother Michael. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

"I feel like this is really the first Thanksgiving with my new heart and I'm really looking forward to seeing everyone," he told WBZ-TV Monday.

The Hills have a gene mutation. After their father died from heart disease, they did some genetic testing and now through a program at Beth Israel, they were able to get heart transplants.

"To see a patient have this surgery, come off those supports, start to breathe on their own, start to get up and walk on their own, it really is just humbling to be part of that experience," said transplant cardiologist Dr. Reshad Garan.

The brothers are making the most of their gifts. Luke Hill was able to visit the widow of the man who donated his heart.

"She asked, 'Could I listen to the heart?' and I said, 'Of course,' and so that was just an overpowering moment where she was just standing there listening to her late husband's heart," he told WBZ.

More than 50 people will be at the Hills' Thanksgiving celebration on Thursday and Michael can't wait.

"Not only Thanksgiving but honestly every day I feel like there's more moments of appreciation and gratitude for little things," he said.