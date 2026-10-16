Head of the Charles regatta gets off to rainy start in Boston: "Weather was anxiety inducing"

The weather wasn't great for the start of annual Head of the Charles regatta Friday.

The rowing competition on the Charles River between Boston and Cambridge attracts about 12,000 athletes and 370,000 spectators from around the world for the three-day event.

Rowers pushed through a rainy and chilly start Friday morning while fans in ponchos and raincoats cheered them on.

"I feel very well prepared, I'm dry under here. Inside all the gear, it's dry," said Jodi Heidmous, who is racing on Saturday.

The Head of the Charles regatta began on Friday, Oct. 16 on the Charles River between Boston and Cambridge. CBS Boston

Many rowers were able to get their races done early before the rain began.

"The weather was anxiety inducing, it made it harder mentally," rower Tim Braim told WBZ-TV. "You come here knowing that you might get snow, you might get 80 degrees. You just have to prepare."

Some rowers said the chance to race on the Charles is worth enduring the weather. They hope it doesn't keep spectators away.

Tents are set up along the river for everyone to have a place to warm up, get a cup of coffee or a change of clothes.

The WBZ-TV Next Weather team expects drier conditions for the Head of the Charles on Saturday, though the rest of the weekend may see some of the coldest temperatures so far this season.