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12-year-old girl on scooter killed in Haverhill school bus collision

By
Neal Riley
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.
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Neal Riley

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A 12-year-old girl has died after she collided with a school bus while riding on a motorized scooter with another child in Haverhill, Massachusetts, authorities say.

The collision happened Thursday at about 4 p.m. at the intersection of Portland Street and 5th Avenue. Haverhill police had previously said that both children were seriously injured and taken to a local hospital.

The girl who died attended Haverhill Public Schools. Her identity has not been released as family members are notified.

Footage from the scene showed a school bus surrounded by police caution tape, with a damaged black scooter on the ground. The road was closed to traffic while police investigated. 

haverhill-scooter.jpg
The scene of the deadly collision in Haverhill. Kyle Anthony

Massachusetts State Police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are assisting Haverhill police in the investigation. Police have not said what may have caused the crash.

Anyone who saw the collision or has information is asked to contact Haverhill police at 978-373-1212.

Haverhill is about 35 miles north of Boston near the New Hampshire border.

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