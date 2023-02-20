Tens of thousands of fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl seized in Haverhill

BOSTON – A Haverhill man was arrested and charged for allegedly making and selling thousands of counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl around Boston and Lawrence.

Angel "Guero" Joel Diaz, 34, appeared in federal court last week, charged with distribution and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. He was held following his appearance.

An undercover investigation into Diaz began in January when officers said he sold over 200 pills. Half of the pills allegedly contained methamphetamine in addition to fentanyl. During the meeting, Diaz allegedly told officers he makes his own pills and sells them in Lawrence, Boston, and in New York through the mail.

"We believe Mr. Diaz allegedly conspired to sell tens of thousands of these deadly counterfeit pills to areas in our Commonwealth and beyond," U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins in a statement. "During the investigation, approximately 50,000 counterfeit pills were seized along with two pill presses. Each of those pills could result in a fatal overdose and we commend our law enforcement partners for this investigation and arrest which improves public safety."

Following the initial meeting, Diaz allegedly kept in touch with the officers, inquiring about further sales and sending pictures of his manufacturing process and of the substances he uses.

During two other transactions -- on January 27 and February 7 -- the undercover officer allegedly received over 5,000 and 8,000 pills respectively. A week after the second sale, Diaz sent the officer another picture of pills, stating "even making it with a mask makes you want to vomit and everything."

Diaz was arrested on February 15 while carrying a shopping bag of almost 32,000 pills. Investigators said a search of his home in Haverhill found between 37,000 and 40,000 fentanyl pills, two pill presses, suspected fentanyl powder, and pill-manufacturing equipment.