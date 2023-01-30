Watch CBS News
Driver killed in fiery crash through front of Haverhill carpet store

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

HAVERHILL – A man was killed early Monday morning when he crashed into a Haverhill carpet store and his car burst into flames.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Lafayette Square.

A Massachusetts State Police trooper found the driver trapped inside the burning car in the entrance to KC Carpets and Vinyl Flooring.

Firefighters put out the fire and removed the man, later identified as 23-year-old Haverhill resident Kevin Casado, from the car. He was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital but did not survive.

The crash remains under investigation.

Building owner Dave Vasta said he has been concerned about the intersection for a while now. He has been with the building for 40 years and used to own the carpet store.

KC Carpets owner Sean Toohey said the damage looks worse than it is. He expects to be back open for business in a few days.

"Obviously you're shocked and it's challenging but could have been a lot worse based on what I see now," he said.    

