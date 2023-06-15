'Betrayal and disgust': Families shocked to learn bodies donated to Harvard Medical School were sold

BOSTON - John Yacobian's mother volunteered to donate her body for research at Harvard Medical School after her death in November, 2022. "She was a great believer in science, medicine, and learning," said Yacobian.

But for Yacobian, a CBS employee, to learn the remains of donated cadavers were sorted and sold from the medical school's morgue was more than shocking. "I was angry and felt a sense of betrayal and disgust to think your loved ones could be used in such a manner," Yacobian said.

Seven people have been indicted for trafficking stolen human remains, including the manager of the school's morgue, Cedric Lodge, who allegedly allowed access to the morgue for potential buyers, took some remains to his New Hampshire home, and even sent some through the mail.

Former Harvard Medical School morgue manager Cedric Lodge leaves federal court in New Hampshire, June 14, 2023. Steven Porter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Also indicted, Katrina MacLean charged with selling remains, some through her Peabody store Kat's Creepy Creations, and forming a business relationship with Jeremy Pauley, also indicted,

to turn skin into leather.

Harvard Medical School students feel betrayed as well. "There should be a better system in place to keep track of everything. That's the least they can do for the people who have so kindly donated the remains," said student Cindy Yuan.

Others worry it will have a chilling effect on donations. "For sure this could discourage people to donate organs or other specimens in the future and have an impact on good quality research," said student Sara Monaci.

Katrina MacLean leaves federal court in Boston CBS Boston

After repeated calls, John Yacobian learned only today his mother's body is intact for future research, but he faults Harvard for the way it notified families. "I had to go through the process of piecing together timelines and whether she was in or out of that group and I think that's patently unfair," Yacobian said.

He now considers how his mother would have reacted to the grisly scheme. "She would have just accepted that some people in this world are truly evil no matter what you do and it's really hard to stop that," Yacobian said.

If anyone believes they or a family member may have been affected by the investigation, call (717) 614-4249 or email usapam-victim.information@usdoj.gov .