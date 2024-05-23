Protesters gather outside Harvard University commencement after some students denied degrees

CAMBRIDGE - Protesters gathered outside Harvard University Thursday morning during the school's commencement ceremony, one day after it was announced that 13 students who participated in a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus would not be receiving degrees.

Supporters of a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas lined up by the entrance to Harvard Yard with signs calling for an end to the war in Gaza.

Supporters of a cease-fire are gathering outside of #Harvard commencement lining up with signs calling for an end to the war in Gaza. 13 University students will not receive their degrees today because of their encampment on Harvard Yard. pic.twitter.com/pOPHMd8TnZ — Jordyn Jagolinzer WBZ (@jorjagolinzer) May 23, 2024

Harvard encampment participants not allowed to get degrees

Harvard's top governing board overrode faculty who said the students should be allowed to graduate. Those students are allowed to participate in commencement ceremonies, but can't get their degrees.

"In coming to this determination, we note that the express provisions of the Harvard College Student Handbook state that students who are not in good standing are not eligible for degrees," the Harvard Corporation said in a statement.

The encampment on Harvard Yard was the last remaining tent protest in the Boston area before protesters announced it was over last week. Interim Harvard president Alan Garber said he asked for schools to quickly consider reinstating suspended students, but said disciplinary decisions were up to the individual schools.

Student commencement speaker addresses graduation controversy

Harvard student Shruthi Kumar, who gave the Senior English Address, used part of her speech to recognize the 13 students who were denied degrees.

"I am deeply disappointed by the intolerance for the freedom of speech and the right to civil disobedience on campus," she said. The students had spoken, the faculty had spoken. Harvard, do you hear us?"

Some graduates walked out of commencement and marched on the street in protest.

Harvard graduates walking out of commencement taking to the streets of Cambridge calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. @wbz pic.twitter.com/mDXU4T0knW — Jordyn Jagolinzer WBZ (@jorjagolinzer) May 23, 2024

"We support these students"

"We support these students," one protester outside Harvard Thursday morning told WBZ-TV. "We insist that Harvard remove these penalties against them, and that Harvard take the demands of the students for divestment from companies doing business with Israel and from the Israeli government itself."

Protesters said they would be staying in the area throughout the day to share their message. Harvard's commencement ceremonies are scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.