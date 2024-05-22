13 Harvard University students who participated in pro-Palestinian encampment will not get degrees

Median price for Massachusetts home now $950,000 and more top stories

CAMBRIDGE - Thirteen Harvard University students who participated in the pro-Palestinian protest encampment on campus will not receive degrees at commencement on Thursday.

The university's top governing board rejected a recommendation from faculty members to allow the students to graduate with their classmates.

In an online statement explaining the decision, the President and Fellows of Harvard College said degrees would not be granted to students who are not in good standing or facing a disciplinary action.

"In coming to this determination, we note that the express provisions of the Harvard College Student Handbook state that students who are not in good standing are not eligible for degrees," the statement said.

The students will be able to participate in ceremonies but will not receive degrees.

The pro-Palestinian encampment at Harvard Yard was put up in late April and lasted nearly three weeks. The student group was calling for Harvard to divest from Israel and "reinvest resources in Palestinian academic initiatives, communities, and culture."