Harmony Montgomery declared dead by New Hampshire court after mother's request

NASHUA, N.H. - A New Hampshire judge declared Harmony Montgomery legally dead on Tuesday, weeks after a jury convicted her father, Adam Montgomery, of killing her.

Investigators believe the 5-year-old died in 2019, but her body was never found. Harmony's biological mother, Crystal Sorey, requested the ruling in order to file a civil lawsuit in the case.

Judge Beth Kissinger said that in light of Adam Montgomery's murder conviction, Sorey's request was granted and she will be appointed administrator of her late daughter's estate as long as she follows certain conditions set by the court.

Harmony Montgomery's mother to file wrongful death lawsuit

"At the hearing, Ms. Sorey testified that she will be seeking to pursue a wrongful death claim or claims in New Hampshire on behalf of the estate," court documents state.

Sorey testified for the prosecution during the murder trial and frequently showed up to court. She lost custody of Harmony to Adam Montgomery in 2019 as a result of a substance abuse problem.

Harmony Montgomery's birth mother speaks after Adam Montgomery was found guilty of killing the 5-year-old. CBS Boston

State agencies failed to keep Harmony safe

While Montgomery was convicted in his daughter's murder, state agencies in Massachusetts and New Hampshire have been criticized for failing Harmony. A Massachusetts judge granted Adam Montgomery custody of Harmony, even though checks that were supposed to guarantee that she had a safe place to live never happened. She was killed 10 months later.

Both the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families and New Hampshire's Division for Children, Youth and Families have made policy changes as a result of Harmony's case.