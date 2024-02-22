Harmony Montgomery's birth mother calls Adam Montgomery "coward" as he's found guilty of murder

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The birth mother of Harmony Montgomery called the 5-year-old girl's father a "coward" Thursday outside of court after a jury found Adam Mongtomery guilty of her murder.

"He's a coward. He's a coward, he's always been a coward," said Crystal Sorey. "That's why he did what he did. He took her away from the people that loved her because he couldn't hack that he didn't have control. That's all he cared about, control, everything in his life. She wasn't anything to him."

Sorey testified for the prosecution and was in the courtroom frequently during her daughter's murder trial.

She lost custody of Harmony in 2019 after struggling with substance abuse and Adam Montgomery was given custody of their daughter.

Sorey said she last saw Harmony in April 2019 and contacted Adam Montgomery for more than a year trying to find her daughter with no success. Harmony was eventually reported missing in 2021.

"She's here with me. And she is the one that keeps me strong everyday," said Sorey.

While Sorey said the guilty verdict brings her a little bit of peace, she said she and her family are still working to get Harmony justice. She added she and her family and police are still looking for where Adam Montgomery disposed of Harmony's body.

"I just want to thank everybody for the love and support and for the people that believed in me and reached out to me the whole time and never doubted me," said Sorey.

Sorey said she will be in the courtroom when Adam Montgomery is sentenced and plans to be "looking him in the face" when she gives her victim impact statement.

"I hope that what he did plays over in his mind every single waking moment that he lives on this earth," said Sorey. "And I hope that he never falls asleep without seeing her beautiful face."