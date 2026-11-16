Live chickens thrown at store clerk in western Massachusetts, police say

Police in western Massachusetts are trying to track down the person who is accused of throwing live chickens at a convenience store clerk early Monday morning.

The bizarre incident happened just before 2 a.m. at the Cumberland Farms on Russell Street in Hadley.

The Hadley Police Department said investigators are working with store management to obtain surveillance video of the incident to hopefully identify a suspect.

None of the chickens were hurt, police said.

Chickens that police say were thrown at a store clerk in Hadley, Massachusetts. Hadley Police Department

A photograph shared by police on social media showed three chickens on the store counter next to the cash register. A fourth bird is seen in the photograph sitting on the floor nearby.

"At this time, we suspect the chickens were taken from somewhere local and are trying to identify the owners of the chickens so they can be returned home," Hadley Police said.

Police did not release any additional details about what led up to the chickens being thrown at the clerk.

Anyone with the information about the chickens or the suspect is asked to call the Hadley Police Department at (413) 584-0883.

Hadley is located in Hampshire County in western Massachusetts, neighboring Amherst. About 100 miles west of Boston, Hadley has a population of just over 5,000 people.