Striking teachers in Gloucester, Beverly, Marblehead to rally together

GLOUCESTER - Teachers fighting for new contracts in Gloucester, Beverly and Marblehead, Massachusetts will hold a rally together Monday afternoon on the North Shore.

Gloucester, Beverly, Marblehead teachers strike

They're planning to meet at 2 p.m. at Stage Fort Park in Gloucester in their push for better pay and benefits.

"I think we should give them what they're asking for," Gloucester resident Gabriel Cunha said. "Gloucester public education has always been the best."

Teachers in Gloucester and Beverly went on strike Friday. Negotiations in both cities resumed Monday morning during the Veterans Day holiday.

"We're feeling ready to go. We are optimistic that today we'll start making some progress," said Vice President of the Union for Gloucester Educators Matthew Lewis.

"Our focus as we enter a new week is to ensure our children can get back to school as soon as possible and limit the impact on their learning that this illegal strike has already had," Kathy Clancy, Chair of the Gloucester School Committee, said in a statement Monday.

The teachers are hoping for a contract with better pay, more paid parental leave, and more prep time.

"We are asking for 10 extra minutes of prep time for elementary teachers," Lewis said. "We're asking for decompression or safety rooms in every school."

"It does seem that the demand for wages and what is a so-called living wage seems to be at the forefront," Chair of Beverly's School Committee Rachael Abell said.

Marblehead educators will go on strike Tuesday if they don't have a deal on a new contract. The school committee there will also resume negotiations with the teachers' union Monday morning.

Teacher strikes illegal

Teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts and the teachers unions usually end up paying up thousands of dollars in fines. A state judge called on the Gloucester and Beverly unions to publicly end their strike by Monday morning, but the teachers returned to the negotiation table at 9 a.m.

"We are committed to this action until we have the contract that our students, our community, and our members deserve," Lewis said.

Back in February, teachers in Newton held a 15-day strike, one of the longest teachers strikes in Massachusetts history.

It cost their teachers union $625,000 in fines. The union had to pay the school district $275,000 and the state $350,000.