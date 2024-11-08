Judge orders teachers in Beverly, Gloucester to end strike

BEVERLY - Teachers in Beverly and Gloucester took to the streets instead of the classroom opting to strike after months of failed contract negotiations. "We'll do whatever it takes, we'll bargain around the clock, but the fact of the matter is we have to fix this," said Andrea Sherman, co-president of the Beverly Education Association.

Unions seek better pay, parental leave

The fix for the teachers is smaller class sizes, paid parental leave, better pay particularly for paraprofessionals who say they have to work several jobs to make ends meet. "I work weekends. I miss sporting events for my children because I'm working on the weekend to supplement my income," said paraprofessional Katie Gambele. "I work two other jobs."

Allison Nichols says she spent six weeks at home with her newborn without a paycheck. "I wish I could have spent more time at home with family, but we have to pay the bills," she said.

The Beverly School Committee says it's offering educators more than $24 million in new money over three years, and along with Gloucester now has a court order in hand to force teachers back into the classroom next Tuesday.

"I am absolutely concerned it's unfair to children. We have been negotiating in good faith," said Rachael Abell, chair of the Beverly School Committee.

Schools were closed in Beverly after the teachers union went on strike. CBS Boston

In Gloucester, where the sticking issues are similar, the mayor says a budget deficit of four to seven million dollars complicates negotiations over pay increases for teachers.

Unions say strikes have been effective

As teachers in both cities rallied, union members say strikes have proven effective in other Massachusetts communities over the last couple of years and hope it sends a message in their negotiations. On Friday, teachers in Marblehead voted to authorize a strike, beginning on Tuesday.

"Noticing it's not just us helps us feel like we can see this through to help our kids," said Sherman.

The unions have until 10 a.m. Monday to publicly state their strikes are over, and 9 a.m. Tuesday to submit a report of compliance or they could be found in contempt.