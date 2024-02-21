Watch CBS News
Massachusetts judge fines Newton school teachers union $625,000 for long strike

By Mike Toole

NEWTON - The Newton teachers strike ended up costing the union $625,000 in fines.

The 15-day strike ended earlier this month, but students missed 11 days of school. It was one of the longest teachers strikes in Massachusetts history.

Teachers strikes are illegal in Massachusetts, so the fines piled up quickly.

On Tuesday, a judge ordered the Newton Teachers Association to pay the school district $275,000 in fines. The union also has to pay the state $350,000.

Newton schools gave up their February winter break this week to make up four of the 11 missed days. The city told WBZ-TV that overall, 31.4% of students were absent Tuesday. The school district said there would not be any penalties for missing classes this week if families had already made vacation plans.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 7:40 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

