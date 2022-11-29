Dana Farber hopes to raise $1 million this Giving Tuesday

BOSTON -- It's Giving Tuesday and there is no shortage of charities in need of support -- and money isn't the only way to make a difference.

Giving Tuesday got started globally 10 years ago. The goal was simple, make giving a big part of everyday life.

The grassroots event of generosity is meant to celebrate and uplift communities.

Besides giving financially, you can give blood, help out the hungry and give nourishment, donate items to a non-profit or community organization, help your neighbors, help animals, and simply give thanks.

Dana Farber is setting the bar high. It hopes to raise more than $1 million on Giving Tuesday for the patients and research at the institute. People can visit the Dana Farber website to donate.

"We are very hopeful that (Tuesday) people will continue to come together to make a difference in the lives of people all around the country and in the Commonwealth. We hope that Dana Farber will be able to reach its aspirational goal of raising a million dollars for our patients and our families," said Melany Duval, head of the Jimmy Fund.

This is a day where giving is the priority.

If you plan to participate in Giving Tuesday, the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office has some tips to help you avoid a scam.

First, make sure you know the charity you are giving to, look up their name, address, website, and phone number.

Ask how much of your donation goes to the charity and how much goes to a fundraiser's fee. Some charities pay professional solicitors to help raise money.

Pay with credit or a check, not a debit card, and keep a receipt, this will help with your taxes and if you find out there's an issue later.

Finally, check the attorney general's database of legitimate organizations.