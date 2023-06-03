Watch CBS News
Hundreds of girls run in 'Girls on the Run' 5K in Boston to build critical skills

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Almost 2,000 young girls from all over Massachusetts took part in the "Girls on the Run 5K" road race in Boston on Saturday.

Girls ages eight to 13 comprised 104 teams that ran in the race, a record number this year. For more than half the girls, this is the first 5K road race they've ever done.

It's all part of a ten-week program helping girls build critical skills, like confidence, character and communicating with others.

"We do that by creatively integrating running into a curriculum that also teaches them how to be empowered, stand up for themselves, find their voice," said Kate Yenrick, the Girls on the Run Community Engagement Manager.

The program said more than half of the girls received scholarships so they could take part for free. Every girl who ran got a medal for crossing the finish line.

