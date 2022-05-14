Remembering Gino Cappelletti: Funeral services, visitation date announced for Patriots legend

BOSTON - Visitation information and funeral services have been announced for New England Patriots Hall of Famer and broadcasting legend Gino Cappelletti, who died on Thursday at 89 years old.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the George F. Doherty Funeral Home at 477 Washington Street in Wellesley. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, May 19 at 10 a.m. at the St. Ignatius Church on the Boston College Campus in Chestnut Hill.

The family is requesting donations to the Ron Burton Training Village instead of flowers.

A member of the Boston Patriots in their first year of existence in 1960, Cappelletti was a receiver and a placekicker during his 11-year career. He served as the radio color commentator for the Patriots — alongside the late Gil Santos — through the 2011 season.