Germán, Calhoun, Torres lead Yankees over Red Sox 3-1

NEW YORK - Domingo Germán wriggled out of trouble for six innings, Willie Calhoun hit a tiebreaking homer and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 3-1 Saturday night to even their three-game weekend series.

Boston had runners in every inning against Germán and a trio of relievers but went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11.

Germán retired Kiké Hernandez with runners at the corners for the final out of the second and got Rafael Devers to fly out to the left-field wall to strand Justin Turner at third base in the third.

Gleyber Torres put the Yankees ahead with a fourth-inning homer off Tanner Houck (3-6).

Rafael Devers, who had been 3 for 24 against Germán, homered for the second straight night and tied the score in the sixth with a drive into the netting above Monument Park.

Calhoun homered in the bottom half, his fifth this season. Starting because of Aaron Judge's toe injury, Calhoun is hitting .310 with eight RBIs in his last 12 games.

Kyle Higashioka added an RBI single in the seventh against Josh Wickowski.

Germán (4-3) allowed six hits and struck out five.

Wandy Peralta walked two in the seventh, retiring Devers on a groundout that stranded two runners. Devers is 0 for 10 against the left-hander.

Tommy Kahnle plunked Adam Duvall leading off the eighth, when Christian Arroyo flied out to the center-field wall for the second out.

Clay Holmes worked around a one-out single by Alex Verdugo in the ninth for his eighth save in 10 chances.

New York has won 14 of its last 17 home games against Boston.

Houck allowed two runs and three hits in six innings as the Red Sox (32-33) dropped back below .500 with their sixth loss in eight games. He retired his first nine batters, striking out six, before Torres homered. Houck had faced 306 right-handed batters without allowing a home run since José Abreu went deep on Sept. 10, 2021.

FOUL PLAY

Masataka Yoshida worked a 14-pitch walk against Peralta in the seventh inning. Yoshida got ahead 3-0 before fouling off eight straight full-count pitches.

SUMMER OF 89

The matchup of Germán, wearing uniform No. 0, and Houck wearing uniform no. 89, represented the second-biggest gap in uniform numbers between opposing starting pitchers in major league history. Marcus Stroman, wearing No. 0 for the Chicago Cubs, battled Taijuan Walker, wearing no. 99 for the New York Mets, last July 16.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: IF Yu Chang (left hamate fracture) felt discomfort while playing for Triple-A Worcester on Thursday and won't play again until Tuesday. ... SS Trevor Story (right elbow surgery) is throwing from 110 feet and taking batting practice. Manager Alex Cora said Story is expected to continue his rehab in Boston next week while the Red Sox play Story's former team, the Colorado Rockies. ... RHP John Schreiber (right shoulder) is throwing from 75 feet. ... LHP Richard Bleier (left shoulder) underwent another MRI that showed inflammation remains in the shoulder.

Yankees: CF Harrison Bader (right hamstring) continued ramping up baseball activities. Manager Aaron Boone said he wasn't sure if Bader, who is eligible to come off the injured list, would require a rehab stint. ... RHP Ian Hamilton (right groin) is scheduled to throw Sunday.

UP NEXT

Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.96 ERA) opposes Red Sox RHP Brayan Bello (3-4, 3.97 ERA) in Sunday night's series finale. Schmidt has allowed three runs or fewer in his last three starts. Bello has lost his last three starts despite a 3.18 ERA in that span.