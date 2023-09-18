Watch CBS News
George Palazzo charged with drunk driving in fiery Nashua, NH crash that killed 2 motorcyclists

NASHUA, N.H. – Police charged 53-year-old George Palazzo with aggravated driving while intoxicated after he allegedly killed two motorcyclists Sunday in a fiery Nashua, New Hampshire crash.

The crash happened on Daniel Webster Highway near Independence Drive.  

George Palazzo. Nashua Police

Nashua police said Palazzo's pickup truck crossed over the median and slammed into a motorcycle head-on. The 68-year-old man and 51-year-old woman on the motorcycle were pronounced dead on scene.

Palazzo was treated for minor injuries and subsequently arrested.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court on the Class B felony charge.

First published on September 18, 2023 / 10:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

