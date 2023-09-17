Watch CBS News
2 dead, 1 injured after truck crashes into motorcycle in Nashua N.H.

NASHUA N.H. - Two people are dead, and one was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Nashua, New Hampshire Sunday afternoon. Someone involved was taken into custody by police at the scene.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on Daniel Webster Highway.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and another was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center with minor injuries. 

Police say the pickup truck was on fire when Nashua Fire Rescue. The fire was quickly put out. 

The are was closed until further notice after the crash.  

The Nashua Police Department are investigating. It is not yet clear who who was taken into custody.

