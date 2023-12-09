Suspect in deadly Massachusetts shooting found with apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

BROCKTON - A man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in Brockton was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said an arrest warrant had been issued for Gelson Fernandes, 29, and he was found overnight Saturday. He was taken to the hospital, where his condition is unknown.

Fernandes was wanted for murdering 22-year-old Stephanie Beatty of Norwich, Connecticut. She was found dead in a parked car on Nason Street just after midnight on Friday. The Plymouth County District Attorney said the two knew each other.