Brockton shooting leaves 1 dead

BROCKTON - Police are investigating a murder that happened in Brockton overnight.

Brockton police tell WBZ-TV that officers responded to 17 Nason St. at 12:21 a.m. Friday morning "after receiving a report that a person was shot in a car."

Several officers could be seen focusing on a car at the address, with police tape blocking off the area.

Police have not said if anyone has been arrested yet. They are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 508-941-0200.