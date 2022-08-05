Watch CBS News
Gas prices in Massachusetts drop for 52nd day in a row

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts dropped for the 52nd straight day Friday since hitting a record high earlier this summer.

The average price for a gallon of gas is now $4.42, according to AAA.

That's down 63 cents in the seven weeks of falling prices and down 43 cents in the last month.

The record high of $5.05 a gallon in Massachusetts was set back on June 12.

The national average was also down Friday to $4.11 a gallon. That's down 91 cents from the record high of $5.02 set on June 14.

California still has the highest average price in the nation at $5.51 a gallon.

Diesel prices are falling steadily as well. The average price in Massachusetts was $5.52 a gallon Friday, down 89 cents from the record high of $6.41 set on May 18. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
First published on August 5, 2022 / 7:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

