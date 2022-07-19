Gas prices in Massachusetts drop 11 cents in last week

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts are down 11 cents in the last week, AAA reported Tuesday.

The average for a gallon is now $4.62, down from $4.73 a week ago. A month ago it was $5.01. The record high of $5.05 a gallon was set back on June 12.

The national average is now $4.50, according to AAA. That's down 52 cents from the record high of $5.02 set back on June 14. California still has the highest prices in the U.S. at $5.87 a gallon.

Diesel prices in Massachusetts are also dropping steadily. The average for a gallon is now $5.80, down 61 cents from the record high of $6.41 set back on May 18.